NAMM 2017: Reverend Announces Shade Balderose Signature Model

Reverend Guitars has announced its new Shade Balderose Signature Model guitar.
The model, which is named after the guitarist from hardcore/metal/punk band Code Orange, is based on the original Bayonet body—with a few special features, per Shade. It is, as the company says, a lean and mean rock machine.
The guitar's Chisel Bridge humbucker is clear and defined, even with heavy distortion or low tuning. The Hyper Vintage Neck humbucker gives the player a cleaner, more vintage tonal option, but without the vintage mush. IT has an ebony fretboard for a tighter tone and faster feel, plus a satin finish for an understated yet sophisticated look and a smooth, fast feel.
There's also a push-pull volume pot; pull the volume knob up and it turns the guitar off.
Here are some additional factoids and specs:
- Name: Shade Signature
- Series: Set-Neck
- Body: korina, solidbody
- Neck profile: medium oval
- Nut: 1-11/16" (43 mm) width, Boneite
- Pickups: Railhammer Chisel Bridge, Hyper Vintage Neck
- Fingerboard: rosewood, 12" radius
- Controls: volume, tone, bass contour, 3-way
- Bridge: tuneomatic with stop tail
- Frets: 22 medium jumbo
- Strings: 10-46
- Neck: three-piece korina
- Truss rod: dual action, headstock access
- Case
- Scale: 24-3/4"
- Tuners: Reverend pin-lock
- List price: TBA
- Colors: Satin Midnight Burst, Satin Army Green.
For more information, visit reverendguitars.com.
For all of Guitar World's 2017 Winter NAMM Show coverage, head here.