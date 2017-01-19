NAMM 2017: Reverend Announces Shade Balderose Signature Model

(Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Reverend Guitars has announced its new Shade Balderose Signature Model guitar.

The model, which is named after the guitarist from hardcore/metal/punk band Code Orange, is based on the original Bayonet body—with a few special features, per Shade. It is, as the company says, a lean and mean rock machine.

The guitar's Chisel Bridge humbucker is clear and defined, even with heavy distortion or low tuning. The Hyper Vintage Neck humbucker gives the player a cleaner, more vintage tonal option, but without the vintage mush. IT has an ebony fretboard for a tighter tone and faster feel, plus a satin finish for an understated yet sophisticated look and a smooth, fast feel.

There's also a push-pull volume pot; pull the volume knob up and it turns the guitar off.

Here are some additional factoids and specs:

Name: Shade Signature

Series: Set-Neck

Body: korina, solidbody

Neck profile: medium oval

Nut: 1-11/16" (43 mm) width, Boneite

Pickups: Railhammer Chisel Bridge, Hyper Vintage Neck

Fingerboard: rosewood, 12" radius

Controls: volume, tone, bass contour, 3-way

Bridge: tuneomatic with stop tail

Frets: 22 medium jumbo

Strings: 10-46

Neck: three-piece korina

Truss rod: dual action, headstock access

Case

Scale: 24-3/4"

Tuners: Reverend pin-lock

List price: TBA

Colors: Satin Midnight Burst, Satin Army Green.

For more information, visit reverendguitars.com.

