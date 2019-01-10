NAMM 2019: Cort Debuts New MR720F Acoustic-Electric Guitar

NAMM show 2019: Cort has introduced its MR720F Acoustic-Electric guitar, a new model that prominently features EvoRose, the company's own alternative to rosewood.

EvoRose is a composite material that emulates the look, feel and sound of rosewood, while honoring the guidelines of CITES, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which added rosewood to its protected species list in early 2017.

The MR720F is a dreadnought cutaway that features a solid Sitka spruce top, plus EvoRose back and sides. It has a 20-fret mahogany neck and an ovangkol fretboard and bridge.

Electronics-wise, the guitar comes with a Fishman Presys preamp, complete with three-band EQ, an LED tuner and phase control.

The MR720F will be available later this year for $599.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to cortguitars.com.