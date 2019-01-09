Trending

NAMM 2019: EarthQuaker Devices Announces New Swiss Things Pedalboard Reconciler

Swiss Things is the company's first ever pedalboard switching system.

EarthQuaker Devices has launched Swiss Things at the NAMM Show, its first pedalboard switching system.

Swiss Things features two true-bypass Flexi-Switch effects loops, a Flexi-Switch AB-Y box with transformer isolation between outputs, buffered tuner output, 20dB of clean boost, an expression pedal output for volume control and a high-headroom output buffer.

Flexi-Switch allows for latching and/or momentary-style switching with any existing pedals.

Loop 1 is designed for fuzz, overdrive, distortion and boost pedals, while the buffered Loop 2 is aimed at time-based and modulation effects.

The EarthQuaker Devices Swiss Things pedalboard switching system is available now for $249.

For more info, head on over to earthquakerdevices.com.