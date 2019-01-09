NAMM 2019: EarthQuaker Devices Announces New Swiss Things Pedalboard Reconciler

EarthQuaker Devices has launched Swiss Things at the NAMM Show, its first pedalboard switching system.

Swiss Things features two true-bypass Flexi-Switch effects loops, a Flexi-Switch AB-Y box with transformer isolation between outputs, buffered tuner output, 20dB of clean boost, an expression pedal output for volume control and a high-headroom output buffer.

Flexi-Switch allows for latching and/or momentary-style switching with any existing pedals.

Loop 1 is designed for fuzz, overdrive, distortion and boost pedals, while the buffered Loop 2 is aimed at time-based and modulation effects.

The EarthQuaker Devices Swiss Things pedalboard switching system is available now for $249.

For more info, head on over to earthquakerdevices.com.