NAMM 2019: Epiphone Announces New DC Pro Guitar

Epiphone has announced its new DC Pro electric guitar at the NAMM Show.

The DC Pro—Epiphone's first new model for 2019—is a modernized take on the company's Seventies-era Del Rey Double Cut design. It features coil-tappable ProBucker humbuckers, a treble-bleed circuit and Grover 18:1 ratio tuners.

The guitar also comes with a 24-fret pau ferro fingerboard, a mahogany all-access neck and a mahogany body with a AAA flame maple veneer top.

The DC Pro comes in five different finishes: Black Cherry, Faded Cherry Burst, Midnight Ebony, Mojave Fade and Wild Ivy. The price of the guitar has yet to be determined.

For more info on the model, head on over to epiphone.com.