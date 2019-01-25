NAMM 2019: Fender Debuts New ‘62 Princeton Chris Stapleton Edition

NAMM 2019: Fender has unveiled its new hand-wired signature ’62 Princeton amp for Chris Stapleton.

The 'brownface' '62 Princeton was known for its studio prowess. Revamped by Fender after the Fifties for use in lower-volume performance spaces, it proved ideal in the practice room and at recording volume.

The new ‘62 Princeton Chris Stapleton Edition takes that hand-wired 6G2 circuit and recreates it, adding an Eminence 12" Special Design 'CS' speaker and an output tube-biased tremolo circuit.

The original's dark brown 'radio knobs', pine cabinet and textured brown vinyl are faithfully re-created in the Stapleton Edition. The amp also features an engraved brass plate with Stapleton's signature placed on the rear panel.

The Fender ‘62 Princeton Chris Stapleton Edition will be available next month for $1,999.99.

For more info on the amp, head on over to fender.com.