NAMM 2019: Fishman Unveils New Loudbox Mini Amp with Bluetooth Connectivity

NAMM Show 2019: Fishman has announced its new Loudbox Mini Amp with Bluetooth connectivity.

The 60-watt, two-channel Loudbox Mini weighs in at just 21 lbs., and features digital reverb and chorus for the instrument channel, and reverb for the microphone channel. The Loudbox Mini also comes with an MP3 input and balanced XLR D.I. output.

The Loudbox Mini also features Master Volume and 3-band EQ with low, mid, high tone controls for the instrument channel; a Reverb level control; dual-function Chorus and a feedback-fighting Phase switch; a ¼” input for active and passive pickups along with a 1/8” auxiliary input; a D.I. output and a balanced XLR output.

The amp's Microphone Channel features an XLR input for dynamic mics; 2-band EQ with low & high tone controls and a Reverb level control.

The Fishman Loudbox Mini Amp with Bluetooth connectivity will be available later this month for $339.95.

For more info, head on over to fishman.com.