NAMM 2019: Gibson Announces New Generation Line of Acoustics

NAMM 2019: In addition to Gibson’s recently unveiled Classics and Contemporary electric guitars, the company has introduced a new series of acoustics, dubbed the Generation line. Aimed at younger and entry-level players, the affordable line boasts high-quality, USA-made guitars “built by the same hands that make the J-200 and J-45’s,” according to Gibson.

The first guitars to be unveiled at the G-45 Studio and G-45 Standard, priced at $999 and $1,299 respectively. Both guitars feature solid Sitka spruce tops and walnut back and sides and exquisite finishes.

“We are very excited about the new Gibson Generation line offering the Gibson craftmanship at an accessible premium price point,” said Chief Merchant Officer Cesar Gueikian.

For more info, head on over to gibson.com.