NAMM 2019: Godin Announces New Daryl Stuermer DS-1 Signature Edition Guitar

NAMM 2019: Godin has unveiled its new Daryl Stuermer DS-1 Signature Edition electric guitar.

The new model is built to the specs of the longtime Phil Collins guitarist, and features a Seymour Duncan Jazz SH-2 neck pickup and a Seymour Duncan Custom Custom SH-11P in the bridge, along with a five-way switch.

The guitar also features a Canadian Laurentian Basswood body with a AA Flame Top in a high-gloss Trans Red finish. Other features include a 25.5” scale length, Richlite fingerboard, Godin Tru-Loc Tremolo system and the Godin High Definition Revoicer.

The Godin Daryl Stuermer DS-1 Signature Edition guitar will be available after NAMM. The price of the instrument has yet to be announced.

For more information, head over to Godin Guitars.