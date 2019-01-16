NAMM 2019: Revv Amplification Unveils New G4 Preamp Pedal

NAMM 2019: Revv Amps has unveiled the G4 preamp pedal, which the company touts as a “thick gain monster.”

The G4 is an update to Revv’s G3 pedal, and is aimed at hard rock and metal players. The new unit offers higher gain tones in the form of a three-way “Aggression” switch—“Red” for all-out saturation & thickness, a tighter “Blue” option, and “Off” for classic tones, & dynamic blues breakup.

There’s also a three-band EQ (bass, middle, treble), as well as volume and gain controls.

The G4 is available for $229.

For more information and to pre-order, head over to Revv Amplification.