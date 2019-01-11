NAMM 2019: Strymon Announces New Volante Delay Pedal

NAMM Show 2019: Strymon has returned with its new Volante delay pedal.

Based on vintage tape delays, the Volante features magnetic drum echo, tape echo and reel-to-reel studio echo sounds, in addition to a looper and vintage spring reverb. The pedal also comes with four onboard delay playback heads, with individual feedback, panning and level controls.

With the Volante, users can dial in mechanically related speed fluctuations and playback head wear, and adjust the spacing between heads.

The Volante also features MIDI integration, up to eight onboard presets, stereo panning, footswitchable infinite repeats and expression input.

The Strymon Volante delay pedal will be available soon for $399.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to strymon.net.