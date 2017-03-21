NEXI Celebrates Wah Pedal's 50th Anniversary with New Analog Wah

(Image credit: NEXI Industries)

NEXI Industries has introduced its analog Wah (WWA-01) pedal. It’s the classic wah that every modern electric guitarist needs in his or her collection—now with a plug-and-play design that makes pedalboard compatibility easier than ever.

Like many great innovations, the wah effect for electric guitar started as a kooky idea in a California garage. It would take a visionary inventor—who appropriately spent his nights jamming with Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention—to take the pedal from the movie soundstage to the rock stage.

"Burning of the Midnight Lamp" by the Jimi Hendrix Experience, one of the first recordings with the wah effect for electric guitar, was released in 1967. Two years later, Hendrix wailed with the wah live at Woodstock, and the rest is history.

The effect has been heard in music for more than 50 years, from 1960s rock, Seventies disco, Eighties metal and Nineties grunge. And now in 2017, NEXI Industries unveils the next great innovation for the wah—a plug-and-play version that offers the same great sonic quality with a more convenient, electronically compatible design.NEXI’s Wah was designed by the company’s boutique effect pedal creators, the self-declared “Vintage Analog Protection Squad,” who are committed to providing a unique tone without compromise. In fact, in true classic form, the "not so secret anymore” secret is that the NEXI Wah features a 100k ohm pot. All NEXI pedals are true bypass and hybrid, and all are tailor-made to plug ‘n play.

That means the Wah can be used standalone with a 9V battery or plugged right into the external power supply of NEXI’s revolutionary pedal board.

Aptly named “The Solution,” this heavy-duty board has a two-channel switch and three-step booster to satisfy every guitarist’s ego. It’s also equipped with covers that protect ports against dirt and beverage spills (splash-proof), a built-in tuner and power supply, and two charging docks for tablet or smartphone. Players can “wah” confidently, knowing that their board—and their effect pedal—are safe and sound.NEXI’s Wah is priced at MSRP $99.95.

For more information, check out the video below and visit nexi.eu.