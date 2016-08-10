Nine Guitar Hacks You Need to Know

Last October, the Paranormal Guitar Channel presented a video that demonstrated four useful guitar hacks and tricks. The channel has just added a second informative clip with five more tips.

The hacks cover everything from performance (using a piece of cloth to mute the strings when recording a solo for a cleaner tone) to tuning (roll the tone all the way down and use the neck pickup) to maintenance (restringing a Floyd Rose–equipped guitar).

Take a look, and visit the Paranormal Guitar Channel for more videos.