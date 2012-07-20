Oktober Guitars and Raven Introduce Mark Gallagher Signature Tele

Oktober Guitars has introduced the Mark Gallagher Signature Tele guitar.

The guitar, aka the MGT, is modeled after the Raven guitarist’s old warhorse guitar. The Oktober MGT is available worldwide and can be ordered directly from the Oktober Guitars website.

A hard tail bridge has been replaced by a recessed Floyd Rose tremolo system. There's an Oktober Suckerpunch humbucking pickup in the bridge position, with a Memphis single coil pickup in the neck position. The body, neck and headstock are highlighted with red body binding and the red Raven Flash streak across the body and inlaid throughout the fretboard.

Standard Options Include:

Hard rock maple neck

Mahogany body

Bolt-on neck construction

Bound rosewood fretboard with red Raven “Flash” inlays

22 fret neck

25 1/2” scale

Floyd Rose Special tremolo (recessed)

Oktober Suckerpunch humbucker (bridge)

Memphis single coil (neck)

Form-fitting Oktober hard shell case

Jet Black finish with red Raven Flash

Raven, who were formed in 1974 by Mark and John Gallagher, played a major role in the New Wave of British Heavy Metal alongside Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Diamond Head and Judas Priest. The band continues to tour around the world lighting the way for all those inspired by the NWOBHM.

List price: $1,699 USD

Factory Direct: $579.99 USD

For more information, visit Oktober Guitars website.