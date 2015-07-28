Orange Amplification Announces OBC210 Mini Bass Amp

Orange Amplification has announced the OBC210 Mini Bass Amp, the company's smallest conventional, non-isobaric cabinet to date.

This latest cabinet is constructed using birch plywood, creating a resonant enclosure adding presence to the overall sound. The OBC210 Mini also comes complete with the Orange signature skid runners to acoustically bond the cabinet to the stage and improve bass response.

Housed within the cabinet is a pair of 10” Eminence Legend speakers, which deliver a rich low end with great mid-range clarity.

The new cabinet also features two Speakon connectors that allow for daisy chaining to another cabinet of the same impedance for a total load of 4 Ohms.

Specifications:

Features: Compact 2×10″ bass cabinet with parallel Speakon jacks for ‘daisy chaining’

Speaker: 2 x 10" Eminence Legends

Impedance: 8 Ohms

Power Handling: 400 watts

Finish Options: Orange or Black Tolex

Dimensions: 62 x 35 x 34cm (24.4 x 9.8 x 13.4")

Weight: 19.25kg (42.43lb)