Orange Amplification Launches Handwired Custom Shop 50 Amp

At this month's 2013 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, Orange Amplification will launch its new Custom Shop 50 amp.

The hand-wired amp has a vintage flavor, much like its predecessor, the Retro 50, which the new circuit is based on. Each Custom Shop 50 is built in the Orange custom shop.

[[ Keep up with Guitar World's NAMM 2013 coverage right here! ]]

The amp can switch between 50 watts class A/B and 30 watts class A. The 30-Watt Class A mode has all the jangle, chime and clarity you could ever want in an amp.

Flipping the switch to the 50-watt Class A/B mode unleashes one of the most inspiring British Rock experiences you’ll ever encounter. The gain, bass, treble and master controls give you absolute control and the HF Drive as seen previously on the OR series adds an extra dimension. There's also an optional foot-switchable EQ Lift.

Specifications:

50W Class A/B, 30W Class A

Channels - 1

Valves - 2 x ECC83 / 12AX7, 2 x EL34

Speaker Output Options - 1 x 16 Ohm 2 x 16 Ohm or 1 x 8 Ohm

Size - 27 x 55 x 24cm (10.63 x 21.65 x 9.45in)

Weight - 18.55kg (40.9lb)

Check out this amp at NAMM at the Orange Music Booth 4890 in Hall C.

For more about Orange, visit visit orangeamps.com.