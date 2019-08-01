Orangewood Guitars Unveils Highland Collection of Acoustics

Orangewood Hudson (Image credit: courtesy of Orangewood)

Orangewood Guitars has announced the Highland collection, the company’s first line of all-solid acoustic guitars. Three models will be unveiled as part of the collection—the Hudson (Dreadnought), the Ava (Grand Concert) and the Sage (Grand Auditorium Cutaway)—all priced at under $1,000.

The three models boast torrefied solid spruce tops and solid mahogany back and sides. Other features include mahogany necks, ebony fingerboards, Grover open-gear tuners and Tusq nut and saddles. An optional upgrade with an LR Baggs Anthem Pickup system is also available.

The Highland Collection starts at $645 ($945 with the LR Baggs Anthem Pickup System) and is available at Orangewood Guitars beginning August 9.