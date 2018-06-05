Orangewood Introduces Overland Collection of Acoustic Guitars

Orangewood is a new eCommerce brand with one mission—to inspire more people to play the guitar by making quality acoustic guitars more affordable and accessible. The company’s direct-to-consumer business model makes guitars more affordable for consumers, while their online shop allows guitars to be delivered anywhere in the U.S.

In order to deliver the best out-of-box experience for customers, every single guitar is professionally set up by the Orangewood technicians in Orange, California. Additionally, all guitars are setup with the iconic Ernie Ball Earthwood strings for the best playability and tone.

Orangewood has revealed the Overland Collection featuring solid top, layered mahogany back and sides, and open pore finish, starting at $195. Find out more about this line of acoustic guitars below.

Oliver

Body Shape: Grand Concert

Top: Solid Mahogany or Solid Cedar

Back & Sides: Layered Mahogany

Nut: Bone

Saddle: Bone, Compensated

Rosette: Dark Rosewood

Morgan

• Body Shape: Grand Concert Cutaway

• Top: Solid Mahogany or Solid Spruce

• Back & Sides: Layered Mahogany

• Nut: Bone

• Saddle: Bone, Compensated

• Rosette: Dark Rosewood

• Electronics: Fishman Sonitone

Austen

• Body Shape: Dreadnought

• Top: Solid Spruce

• Back & Sides: Layered Mahogany

• Nut: Bone

• Saddle: Bone, Compensated

• Rosette: Dark Rosewood

Orangewood is currently offering a promotion exclusive to Guitar World readers—use the promo code guitarworldfriends10 during checkout and receive 10% off.

Shop now and find out more at orangewoodguitars.com.