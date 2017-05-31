Ovation Guitars Reissues Glen Campbell Signature Model

(Image credit: Ovation)

Ovation Guitars is proud to announce the release of the Glen Campbell Signature Model acoustic/electric guitar.

Working in cooperation with the Campbell Family, Ovation has meticulously hand-crafted a precise recreation of Campbell's iconic “1771” model guitar with a AA solid Sitka Spruce top, five-piece mahogany/maple neck, ebony fingerboard, walnut bridge, and a center sound hole design with inlaid maple leaf rosettes.

In addition, the fretboard is adorned with classic diamond inlays and a mother of pearl Glen Campbell signature.

Handcrafted in Ovation’s Custom Shop located in New Hartford, Connecticut, the Glen Campbell Signature Model features Seventies vintage-style electronics to recreate the identical guitar tone of Campbell’s original six-string. The collectable guitar comes in a 9158-0 deluxe molded case.

”Ovation has been honored to be associated with Glen Campbell and his incomparable legacy for nearly 50 years,” said Ovation Guitars Brand Manager, Bill Xavier. “Working closely with the Campbell family we have been able to faithfully recreate his most iconic guitars with modern updates that make the Glen Campbell Signature Model the best-sounding guitar Ovation has ever made.”

The Glen Campbell Signature Model also features a shallow, "Vintage Style Lyrachord" body used on early Ovations from the Sixties and Seventies, which was designed to deliver a strong mid-range and bright high-end which helps every note stand out in an arrangement and is ideal for stage and studio alike. The shallow bowl is extremely durable and maintains the outstanding string-to-string balance of original Ovation designs. This diminutive depth provides extraordinary playing comfort ideally suited to smaller players and those who prefer a slim-profile instrument.

Designed to reduce hum and line noise, the FET preamp delivers stunning stereo output, and waist-mounted individual volume and tone controls are quick and easy to adjust while performing. A contemporary version of the electronics that launched the Adams acoustic/electric line in 1979, the FET preamp is an Ovation classic. The model is available in a choice of hand-sprayed Natural or Sunburst Nitrocellulose lacquer.

In 1969, Glen Campbell became one of the first-ever Ovation Guitars endorsers and via his nationally syndicated television program, The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour, he brought an Ovation guitar directly into millions of Americans households on a weekly basis. Over the next four decades, Ovation worked closely with the multi-Grammy Award-winner and Country Music Hall of Fame Inductee to create many of his iconic guitars. In fact, it was Campbell’s desire to be more mobile on stage which inspired the development of Ovation’s acoustic/electric piezo pick up system.

“I didn’t like having the mic in front of the camera,” said Campbell in an interview. “I kept pressing Ovation to come up with a solution.

“These guitars are both a celebration of our father’s music as well as a commemoration of the nearly half century relationship between Glen Campbell and Ovation Guitars,” said Cal Campbell. “Meticulous attention has been paid to every detail in order to faithfully recreate the sound of our Father’s original guitar and it’s our hope that they will inspire future generations of artists to play, write, perform and create.”

In addition to the USA-made models, Ovation will also offer high-quality, mid-priced models that will be offered in cutaway and non-cutaway.

For more information, visit ovationguitars.com.