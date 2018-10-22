Ovation Unveils Two New Glen Campbell Signature Models

Ovation has announced the launch of two new Glen Campbell Signature acoustic/electric guitars.

The new models are available with mid-depth composite backs in cutaway and non-cutaway versions. The guitars are based on Glen’s iconic “1771” model and feature a shallow, Lyrachord composite body and an AAA solid Sitka Spruce top. They feature the traditional Legend sound hole with maple leaf rosette surround, diamond-shaped mother of pearl fretboard inlays and a classic Seventies single volume/tone knob that controls Ovation’s integrated electronics.

Both the Natural Cedar non-cutaway (1627VL-4GC) and Sunburst cutaway (1771VL-1GC) come complete with a nylon gig bag and are available now for $1,829.99.

For more on the new models, head on over to ovationguitars.com.

