Peavey and Marvel Team Up to Make Super Hero Guitars

Peavey and Marvel Entertainment have made becoming a guitar Super Hero more fun than ever. Peavey is introducing its new line of instruments featuring the comic super heroes of the Marvel Universe.

Musicians of every skill level, from beginner to pro, can become real guitar heroes with these new musical instruments exclusively from Peavey, which immortalize Marvel Super Heroes Captain America, Thor, Wolverine, X-Men, Spider-Man, Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk in highly detailed artwork on guitars, percussion instruments and accessories.

“From the largest and loudest sound systems on the planet to iconic comic superheroes, Peavey and Marvel are both known for larger-than-life creations,” said Hartley Peavey, founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics. “Musicians, music fans and comic aficionados alike will find a lot of fun and inspiration in these new musical instruments featuring their favorite Marvel Super Heroes.”

Peavey will kick off the partnership in summer 2011 with a half-size Peavey acoustic guitar featuring the Marvel Super Heroes, followed by a three-quarter size Peavey electric guitar and the full-size Peavey Rockmaster® electric guitar. Peavey will also debut guitar picks and straps featuring the Marvel Super Heroes, including fan favorites like Ghost Rider and Punisher.

Founded in 1965, Peavey Electronics has been a leading manufacturer and supplier of musical instruments since the company revolutionized guitar making by introducing computer-aided manufacturing techniques in the 1970s to vastly improve quality and consistency. Today, the methods Peavey pioneered are the industry standard worldwide.

Peavey and Marvel musical instruments and accessories will be available in summer 2011 at specialty and major national retailers.