The Perfect Halloween Axe: Cort's Gene Simmons Axe-2 Guitar

There are a lot of scary-looking guitars out there -- some intentionally scary, some not -- but in the spirit of the occasion, we thought we'd point out the perfect Halloween guitar, in case your marauding demon rock star costume needs that finishing touch.

It's Cort Guitars' Gene Simmons Axe Guitar, which we spotted at this year's Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California. GuitarWorld.com stopped by to take some photos (See below), and the guitar sort of stayed on our minds all year long.

The model -- the GS Guitar Axe-2 -- is the latest addition to the series of signature guitars from Simmons and Cort, joining the Gene Simmons Axe Bass in the Simmons/Axe series. The guitar and bass are truly cool looking, and their finishes are silky smooth. The axe portion -- the entire body is made of basswood -- is extra sharp, no pun intended. The guitar features a 24-fret rosewood fretboard and two Mighty Mite humbuckers.

Here's a longer list of the GS Guitar Axe-2's features:

Basswood body

Bolt-on, 25 1/2” maple neck

24-fret, rosewood fretboard

Two Mighty Mite Humbucker pickups

Chrome hardware

Custom paint and artwork

One volume, one tone, toggle switch

TOM bridge with strings through body

Gene Simmons custom gig bag

MSRP $650 USD

For more information, visit cortguitars.com.

NOTE: The photo gallery below includes pix of the Gene Simmons Axe guitar AND bass.

Photos (below): Damian Fanelli