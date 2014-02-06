Perri Ink Custom Guitars Introduces the Gypsy

Los Angeles-based Perri Ink Custom Guitars has announced the debut of the Gypsy custom guitar model.

It represents the company's first original guitar design.

"While I'm very proud of all the guitars we have put out over the last five years, it was definitely time to take the leap and do an original body style," said company owner and co-builder Nick Perri. "I first drew this guitar shape and pickguard on a napkin, and to now be playing it onstage and sharing it with the world is an incredible feeling."

The guitar features a swamp ash body with a real ash wood pickguard. The quarter-sawn maple neck is adorned with a rosewood fingerboard, clay inlays and a reverse headstock.

"[The headstock] not only looks cool, but contributes wonderfully balanced string tension from the low to high E," Perri said. "I grew up playing Firebirds, and there is something very different and special about the way the strings feel with a reverse headstock."

Rounding out the model are trio of Seymour Duncan Antiquity Texas Hot pickups and a Callaham vintage-style tremolo. The guitar comes strung with GHS Boomers and includes either a SKB hard case or MONO M80 soft case.

"It's taken a lifetime of playing, and many years of building to even conceive a guitar like this. I have put everything I know and love about guitars into this model, and I can't wait for people to feel and hear it for themselves" Perri said.

Perri Ink Custom Guitars is a boutique, American-made electric guitar brand founded in 2009 by Perri. Each guitar sold is custom, built to order and made of the finest materials available in the U.S.

A limited number of Gypsy guitars will be built this year. For more information, visit perriinkguitars.com or write to perriinkonline@gmail.com.