Photo Gallery: Fender Custom Shop 1967 NOS Telecaster

Here's a photo gallery of one of the recent arrivals here at the Guitar World office in New York City: a Fender Custom Shop 1967 NOS Telecaster in Candy Apple Red.

From Fender:

The Telecaster more than held its own in the 1960s as a talented new generation of rock, blues and country guitarists not only embraced its classic sound but also coaxed electrifying new music from it.

The Custom Shop 1967 New Old Stock Telecaster evokes the instrument’s mid- to late-’60s era, with features including an alder body with a New Old Stock lacquer finish treatment, maple neck with large C shape, round-laminated rosewood fingerboard with 9.5” radius and 6105 frets, vintage-design 1967 Telecaster pickups, three-way pickup switch with modern wiring, three-ply parchment pickguard, vintage-style hardware, wing string tree, black hard-shell case and certificate of authenticity. Available in Candy Apple Red and Aged Vintage White.

Photos: Damian Fanelli