Photo Gallery: Peavey Announces New Line of DC Comics Super Heroes Guitars

Peavey has announced its new line of DC Comics Super Heroes guitars. You can check out all three models in the photo gallery below.

Available exclusively from Peavey (under license with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC Entertainment), the new officially licensed instruments will feature Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern and more, in highly detailed artwork on guitars, percussion instruments and accessories.

“We are thrilled about this unique partnership with Peavey Electronics that unites the worlds of music and the DC Comics Super Heroes. Fans of all ages and skill levels will now be able to show off their musical super powers with this unique line of instruments and accessories,” said Karen McTier, Domestic Licensing and Worldwide Marketing, Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

“We are excited about bringing together these two iconic brands and creating something special,” said Hartley Peavey, founder and CEO of Peavey Electronics. “Musicians, music fans and comic aficionados alike will be delighted and inspired by these new musical instruments featuring their favorite DC Comics super heroes.”

The new product line will debut in summer 2013 with a half-size Peavey acoustic guitar featuring the DC Comics Super Heroes, followed by a three-quarter size Peavey electric guitar and the full-size Peavey Rockmaster electric guitar. Peavey will also release guitar picks and straps featuring DC Comics Super Heroes and villains such as Aquaman and The Joker, as well as Watchmen and other fan favorites.

Peavey and the DC Comics-inspired musical instruments and accessories will be available in summer 2013 at specialty and major national retailers.

Find out more at peavey.com.