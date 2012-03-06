Photo Gallery: Reverend Guitars Pete Anderson Eastsider S

Here's a photo gallery of one of the recent arrivals here at the Guitar World office in New York City: a Reverend Pete Anderson Eastsider S in Satin Black.

Reverend teamed up with Anderson -- a Grammy-winning country/roots-rock guitarist and producer -- to a put a serious spin on the standard Tele-style guitar. There's a lot more going than just the three pickups:

Features include:

• Chambered Korina Body: Chambers under the pickguard area reduce weight and increase resonance for a lively tone.

• Custom Alnico V Pickups: Early '50s-style bridge pickup uses 43-gauge wire for a thicker twang that's never harsh. Vintage-style middle and neck pickups deliver bright quack, throaty blues and everything in between.

• Studio Switch: Push-pull tone control turns neck pickup on no matter where the pickup selector is set. In addition to the standard five-way selector settings, you have two extra possibilities: bridge+neck and bridge+middle+neck.

• Wilkinson Tremolo: Trem that features stainless steel locking saddles and adjustable arm swing tension. Also features a graphite nut and Reverend Pin-Lock tuners,.

• Compound Radius Fretboard: 10 inches at the nut, flattens to 14 inches at the last fret. Offers comfy chording at the lower registers and buzz-free lead playing at the higher frets.

• Vintage Style Tuner Buttons: Oval buttons for a vintage look.

• Custom Knobs: Knurled metal knobs featuring the Reverend "R."

For more about the guitar, check out the video and photo gallery below and visit the guitar's page on reverendguitars.com.

Photo: Damian Fanelli