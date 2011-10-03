Photo Gallery: Testament Members Throughout the Years

With their new album, The Dark Roots of Earth scheduled for a February 2012 release, Testament -- with original members Alex Skolnick and Greg Christian back in the fold -- are well on their way to reclaiming the Bay Area thrash dominance they held in the late eighties and early nineties.

Formerly, guitarist Eric Peterson had been the only original member playing in Testament until bassist Christian returned in 2004, followed by lead guitarist Skolnick a year later.

Since their inception in 1983, Testament have employed a virtual who's who of top metal players, including drummer Dave Lombardo and "Metal" Mike Chlasciak. The band was a launching ground for some and a quick stint for others. But Peterson -- the band's only consistent member -- and long-time vocalist Chuck Billy have managed to keep the Testament juggernaut rolling despite the various lineup changes.

Testament are set to support The Dark Roots of Earth with a tour including Anthrax and Death Angel.