Positive Grid Launches BIAS Distortion Pedal

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Positive Grid has announced the launch of BIAS Pedal, the first tone-match distortion pedal.

From the company:

BIAS Pedal allows users to capture any distortion pedal sound in the world. For the first time, guitarists and bassists will be able to create their own distortion pedal from circuit guts to the transistors, tone match any real life analog distortion pedal, and seamlessly transfer their pedal creations between their iPad, Mac/Win, and hardware devices. A limited batch of BIAS Distortion units will be available for pre-order on October 20th via Positive Grid’s website, with an official launch date expected in late 2016.

Tone Match & ToneCloud

With BIAS Distortion pedal, users can easily match their favorite distortion, overdrive, fuzz, and boost pedals’ tones. BIAS Distortion integrates with BIAS Pedal’s Tone Match technology – it analyzes and compares your currently selected pedal and the sound of a target tube pedal. It then executes the tonal compensation and enhancements needed to make your pedal’s sound accurately match that of the target pedal. BIAS Distortion works with Positive Grid’s BIAS Pedal app for mobile and desktop to allow users to share and download their custom tones on the cloud.

Distortion Pedal Design

BIAS Distortion Pedal allows users to easily design and modify their custom distortion pedal at the most detailed level – from the input volume, to the distortion stages and gain control, to pre and post EQ, and much more. Users can even change the pedal’s virtual guts as they would with a real life analog distortion pedal, like modifying their boost pedal’s germanium transistor or tweak their fuzz pedal’s silicon transistor. For the utmost ease of use, BIAS Pedal comes with hundreds of factory loaded distortion pedal presets, from blues and rock, to alternative and metal, to everything in between.

Watch the demo video below. For more information, visit PositiveGrid.com.