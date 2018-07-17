Preview Two New Reverbs for the Kemper Profiler

ToneJunkieTV stopped by the Kemper booth at the recent Summer NAMM Show in Nashville, TN to get a first look at two beautiful new reverbs.

Above, check out the Kemper Natural Reverb, and below, the Kemper Evolution Reverb. Both create stunningly lush and realistic reverbs, perfect for big, ambient sounds. Our friends at Kemper tell us that the new reverb set will be available in the fall.

With the Kemper Profiler, players are able to extract the exact tone and feel from any amp in their collection. A profile doesn't only capture the amp itself, but every aspect of the cabinet and microphone configuration as well. The Profiler also ships with hundreds of amps and rigs already installed.

To find out more, visit kemper-amps.com.