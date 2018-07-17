Trending

Preview Two New Reverbs for the Kemper Profiler

The Kemper Natural and Evolution reverbs will be available this fall.

ToneJunkieTV stopped by the Kemper booth at the recent Summer NAMM Show in Nashville, TN to get a first look at two beautiful new reverbs. 

Above,  check out the Kemper Natural Reverb, and below, the Kemper Evolution  Reverb. Both create stunningly lush and realistic reverbs, perfect for  big, ambient sounds. Our friends at Kemper tell us that the new reverb  set will be available in the fall.

With the Kemper Profiler, players are able to extract the  exact tone and feel from any amp in their collection. A profile doesn't  only capture the amp itself, but every aspect of the cabinet and  microphone configuration as well. The Profiler also ships with hundreds  of amps and rigs already installed.

To find out more, visit kemper-amps.com.