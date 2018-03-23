PRS Guitars Announces SE Satin Quilt Limited Run

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

PRS has introduced its new SE Satin Quilt Limited run of guitars.

Each of the models—which are only available in Europe—features a hand-rubbed faded Grey Black Quilt top finished with a fine satin top coat. The tops of the guitars are complimented with CITES-free ebony fingerboards with satin black backs and necks.

Available models include the Custom 22, Custom 24, Custom 24 Lefty, Custom 24 Floyd, SVN, 277 Semi-hollow, Tremonti and Zack Myers. They are priced the same as their regular counterparts.

For more information on the guitars, head on over to prsguitarseurope.com.