PRS Announces Signature Series Electric Guitar Strings

Summer NAMM 2019: PRS has announced a new line of electric guitar strings, available now in a variety of gauges.

The new PRS Signature Series strings feature, according to the company, a proprietary alloy that allows for louder and brighter tone.

Additionally, the soldered ends “extend string life and help the guitar stay in tune.” The nickel-plated strings boast a hex-shaped, high-carbon steel core and come in corrosion-free packaging.

Gauges are: Ultra Light 09-42; Custom Light 9.5-44; Light 10-46; Light Top/Heavy Bottom 10-52; David Grissom 11-49; Medium 11-49 (with wound G string) and Heavy 12-52.

PRS Signature Series strings are available for $10.99 a pack.

For more information or to purchase, head to PRS Accessories.