PRS Unveils the New Custom 24-08

For 2018, PRS is introducing a new model based on the Custom 24 platform: the Custom 24-08.

A marriage of the Custom 24 and PRS 408 models, the Custom 24-08 keeps all the same foundational specifications as the original Custom—maple top, mahogany back and neck, 24 frets, 25” scale length, the PRS patented Gen III tremolo, and dual 85/15 humbuckers—but adds a new level of versatility with its simple switching system.

The Custom 24-08 features a 3-way blade switch and two mini-toggle coil split switches. This intuitive switching system, as featured on the PRS 408 model, allows for eight distinct pickup combinations. The 85/15 Multi-Tap pickups, paired with this control layout, provide a full array of humbucker tones and single-coil sounds unlike any other PRS, including a dual single coil option.

“Getting eight musical and highly usable pickup settings in one guitar is not a small task. From the fullness of the humbuckers to the crisp clarity of the single coils and all the in between sounds, the Custom 24-08 captures a full range of uncompromised tone,” said Paul Reed Smith in a press release. “We have learned a lot about pickups through the years, and there is something about the recipe of this guitar that really stands out.”

