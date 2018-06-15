PRS Debuts New Limited Edition Model, "Paul's Guitar"

PRS (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

During the annual Experience PRS event in Stevensville, Maryland, PRS debuted—in addition to three new limited edition semi-hollow guitars and the Private Stock McCarty 594 “Graveyard Limited”—a new limited edition instrument that the company has dubbed "Paul's Guitar."

Paul's Guitar features several personal touches, including “dirty” deep-curl maple tops, new smaller “Brushstroke” bird inlays and narrow pickup bobbins. It also contains PRS' new TCI treble and bass pickups, developed from Paul Reed Smith's meticulous study of vintage single-coils.

Paul’s Guitar also features two mini-toggle switches between the volume and tone knobs. This setup allows players to put either or both pickups in true single coil mode.

“I don’t just like the newest version of my guitar, I love it," Paul Reed Smith said of the instrument in a statement. "With these new pickups, I can move from a strong bridge pickup to a very clear, 'whoopy' neck pickup—you can hear every note—by just setting the mini-toggles and using the 3-way as normal. It’s a highly musical and very usable setup. This guitar has clear, spanky single coils when you split the pickups but a very full soapbar quality when they are in humbucking mode. It’s just beautiful.”

The guitar is available in Black Gold Nitro finish. Only 100 of the instruments will be produced.

For more info on the guitar, head on over to prsguitars.com.