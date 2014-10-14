PRS Expands Archon Guitar Amplifier Family with Archon 25 Combo —Video

PRS has expanded its Archon guitar amp line with the Archon 25 Combo.

From the company:

The Archon 25 brings the king of PRS high-gain amplification to the world of small, low wattage tube amps. The Archon’s lush distortion and singing clean channel tones are all here in a 25-watt package (switchable to 13 watts via the back panel).

The Archon 25’s wattage makes the amp easier to push to optimum performance — tube amps sound best when pushed a little — and it gets there at a lower volume, which is a huge benefit not only at home, but also in the studio and on the stage. Recording with an amp at lower volumes allows for a cleaner signal and a truer tone, and keep the soundman happy by not blowing out the other members of the band.

The Archon 25 features Volume, Treble, Middle and Bass controls for each channel. There is also a Master Volume control for each channel and global Depth and Presence for added control. The Archon’s 6L6/EL34 tube option is replaced here with 5881’s, which offer extended high end while maintaining the Archon’s signature crunch.

PRS Artist Emil Werstler on the Archon 25 Combo, “It’s a pretty surprising amp. One of the main reasons I play this amp is that it has a rare feature for a high gain amp, and that is that it actually has a clean channel. It’s very lightweight, and you can drive external cabinets with it. It feels the same [as the original Archon]. The only difference is it’s obviously very small and you can’t complain about carting it upstairs anymore.”

Bottom line, the Archon 25 keeps all the tone and flexibility of the Archon family intact, is a little more forgiving than its 100 and 50 watt big brothers, and won’t break your back every time you load in for a gig.

For complete specifications, visit prsguitars.com/archon25.