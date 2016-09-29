PRS Guitars Announces CE24 Standard Satin

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Way back in January, PRS Guitars unveiled the return of a classic: the CE 24 Bolt-On.

After nearly a decade of being out of the lineup, the CE24 was re-envisioned to deliver the snap and sparkle of traditional bolt-on guitars with increased playability and an updated sound.

The company's new CE24 Standard Satin continues to build on that bolt-on platform with a thin satin finish to enhance the vintage vibe while delivering a natural, smooth-playing feel.

The CE24 Standard Satin combines a mahogany body and bolt-on maple neck—all finished with a thin layer of satin nitro.

The mahogany body lends warmth to the snap and response that comes from bolt-on construction and the satin nitro finish provides an addictively playable neck and stunning resonance and clarity.

To further maximize the guitar’s inherent tone, the CE24 Standard Satin features PRS 85/15 pickups, which Paul designed to have remarkable clarity as well as extended high and low end. The electronics consist of a volume and push/pull tone control with three-way toggle switch for a total of six classic sounds.

Additional specifications: 25” Scale, Pattern Thin maple neck with East Indian rosewood fingerboard and PRS bird inlays, PRE-designed locking tuners, and PRS-designed tremolo.

Available finishes: Charcoal, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst and Vintage Cherry.

Designed with the gigging musician in mind, the CE24 Standard Satin provides sonic versatility, enviable style and effortlessness playability.

For full specifications, head here.