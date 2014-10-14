PRS Guitars Announces Dustie Waring Limited Edition Floyd Custom 24 — Video

PRS Guitars has introduced its new Dustie Waring Limited Edition Floyd Custom 24 guitar.

From the company:

Between the Buried and Me have a sound that is heavy yet melodic, lush but menacing — a tone that rhythm guitarist Dustie Waring achieves with PRS guitars and amps.

Since 2008, Waring has traditionally used a PRS Custom 24 outfitted with Floyd Rose tremolo system on tour and in the studio. Recently, Waring and PRS Guitars got together to create a limited-edition signature model that would look and sound even more vicious than his current PRS guitar.

The new PRS Dustie Waring Limited Edition takes the ‘Floyd’ Custom 24 platform and adds unique features Waring specified to make his perfect PRS, including Dustie Waring signature DiMarzio humbucking pickups. Waring’s signature pickups were designed to cover the spectrum from pristine cleans to heavy rhythm chords, all with no harsh trebles or mushy bottom end. Paired with black hardware and a satin finish, these guitars have a look that is as sophisticated and menacing as Waring’s tone.

“I can’t see myself playing anything else. They are perfect instruments that you can get any tone you want out of, and they look absolutely baddass,” Waring said.

Other features of the new Dustie Waring Signature limited edition model include carved figured maple top, mahogany back, 25” scale length, 24 fret rock maple neck, an “Original” Floyd Rose tremolo, PRS Phase III locking tuners, glow-in-the-dark sidedots and PRS Bird inlays.

While there is no cap to the number of Dustie Waring signature guitars that will be made, the order window is limited to October 8 through December 15, 2014. Contact your Authorized PRS Dealer to place your order. For more about this model, visit prsguitars.com.

The announcement of Waring’s model comes on the heels of Between the Buried and Me’s release of their new DVD, Future Sequence: Live at the Fidelitorium. This project is in contrast with the band's live stage productions and features the band in a small studio that provides an intimate setting for their performance of The Future Sequence in its entirety.

The DVD is available at Metalblade.com and through betweentheburiedandme.com.