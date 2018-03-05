PRS Guitars Announces New John Mayer Signature Guitar, the Silver Sky

PRS has announced its newest creation, the Silver Sky. The guitar—the result of two and a half years of collaboration between John Mayer and Paul Reed Smith—was inspired by Mayer and Smith’s favorite elements of 1963 and 1964 vintage instruments and aims to be the idealized version of a vintage single-coil guitar.

“It’s been a dream of mine for years to design a guitar that includes some of my favorite vintage specifications but with a modern spirit and aesthetic," Mayer said in a press release. "After two years of study and refinement, the Silver Sky is my vision of what a reboot of the electric guitar should look and feel like."

The Silver Sky features a “reverse” PRS trademark headstock shape, vintage-style tuners with PRS’s locking design, a 25.5” scale length bolt-on maple neck with Mayer’s signature 635JM carve, 7.25” fretboard radius, a steel PRS tremolo bridge with PRS trem arm, saddles and Gen-III knife-edge screws, a trio of special PRS 635JM single-coil pickups and precision-tuned electronics.

It also includes a bone nut, a curved molded metal jack plate, retooled knobs, a fretwire that is slightly smaller than what you’d find on most PRS electric guitars and PRS’s double action truss rod (accessible from the front of the headstock). The Silver Sky comes in four colors with accents on PRS’s trademark lower horn scoop.

“Everything about this guitar has to work," Smith said. "It has to play in tune, stay in tune, not buzz, sound beautiful, have very good signal to noise ratio and feel familiar and comfortable. By paying attention to all the details, we were able to create an instrument that John is very pleased with and that we are very proud of."

The PRS Silver Sky will start shipping March 20. The first 500 guitars to ship to dealers and distributors worldwide from PRS Guitars’ Maryland factory will include a commemorative hardshell case. The Silver Sky will then ship in a newly designed, premium gig bag.

For more info on the Silver Sky, stop by prsguitars.com.