PRS Guitars Introduces Floyd Rose-Equipped 30th Anniversary SE Custom 24 Model

PRS Guitars has announced the release of the Floyd Rose-Equipped 30th Anniversary SE Custom 24 Model.

The newest model of PRS's SE series was created to celebrate the company's 30th anniversary and the company's Floyd Rose 1000 series tremolo.

"The SE line continues to provide players worldwide with an affordable guitar of excellent quality,” said Doug Shive, the SE line's business manager. “The new 30th Anniversary SE 'Floyd' Custom 24 is yet another great value guitar and one that allows players to dig in, rock out and dive away in style.”

The 30th Anniversary SE Custom 24 features the striking 30th Anniversary commemorative bird inlay package, quilt maple veneer, SE HFS and SE Vintage Bass pickups and a push/pull tone control for coil-tapping with three-way blade switch in a gig-ready package.

The guitar also comes equipped with a “1000 Series” Floyd Rose tremolo, which is made to the exact specifications and with the same high-quality materials as the “Original” Floyd. Available finishes include: Black Cherry, Grey Black, Santana Yellow, Trampas Green, and Whale Green.

You can find out more by visiting prsguitars.com.