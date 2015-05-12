PRS Guitars Introduces Four All-Mahogany "SE Standard" Guitars for Less Than $500

PRS Guitars has announced four new models in its SE Standard series.

These all-mahogany instruments, the SE Standard 22, the SE Standard 24, the SE Standard 245 and the SE Santana Standard, are designed for beginners or players operating on a budget and will start at $499.

The SE Santana Standard is named, of course, after Carlos Santana, one of the main forces behind the creation of the SE Standard series.

"The SE Series started with Carlos [Santana] and the desire to make PRS Guitars available to a larger number of players," said Paul Reed Smith, founder and owner of PRS. "To be able to maintain the quality we demand and be able to get these sold through our dealers for less than $500 is remarkable."

The new SE Standards are the most affordable PRS Guitars to date, and they include familiar PRS hallmarks such as bird inlays and PRS stoptail tremolo bridge designs. They also feature all-mahogany bodies and set mahogany necks with rosewood fretboards.

To learn more about the individual features of these instruments, visit prsguitars.com.