PRS Guitars Introduces US-Made S2 Singlecut and S2 Custom 22

In July 2013, PRS Guitars unveiled the S2 Starla, S2 Mira and S2 Custom 24.

Considered to be one of the most significant product launches in the company’s recent history, the S2 Series of electric guitars offers the fit, finish and attention to detail the world has come to expect from the craftsmen at PRS in a more accessible price point.

For 2014, PRS has announced production on two additional S2 models: the S2 Singlecut and the S2 Custom 22. Both of these new models will be on display at the 2014 NAMM show in Anaheim, California.

The S2 Singlecut and Custom 22 guitars feature figured maple tops with mahogany backs, 22-fret 25-inch scale length Pattern Regular mahogany necks with rosewood fretboards and dot or bird inlays. The guitars incorporate PRS-designed S2 #7 treble and bass pickups paired with a three-way blade switch push-pull tone control for coil-tapping versatility as well as PRS fretwire, nuts and double-action truss rods.

The S2 Singlecut features the same PRS stoptail that is used on the company’s Core line. The S2 Custom 22 features a PRS tremolo (the same tremolo that has been used on the PRS SE line for more than a decade). Both new S2 models are available in seven color choices: Black, Antique White, Black Cherry, Blue Crab Blue Smokeburst, Dark Cherry Sunburst, Grey Black, and McCarty Tobacco.

PRS President Jack Higginbotham offers, “The S2 project has been energizing to us as a company, largely because we are bridging the price gap between our SE line and Core electric lines with a guitar that is made here in our Maryland factory. It required us to look at every element of the manufacturing process with a fresh set of eyes and few preconceived notions. The result is a series of guitars that appeals to long time admirers of our brand as well as a new audience of musicians.”

Artists currently using S2 Series instruments include Dave Knudson (Minus the Bear), Thomas Fekete (Surfer Blood), Isaac Ellsworth and Stephen Holmes (MoneyPenny), Jonathan Sutten and Seth Trimble (Throw the Fight), and JJ Grey (Mofro).

Shipping will begin in the first quarter of 2014. To explore the S2 Series, visit prsguitars.com/s2series.