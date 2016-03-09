Railhammer Introduces Billy Corgan Signature Pickup

Railhammer has introduced its new Billy Corgan signature pickup.

Part of the new Humcutter series, this pickup was developed in collaboration with the Smashing Pumpkins frontman.

The design combines the clarity and articulation of a P90 with the thick tone and low noise of a humbucker.

The unique EQ features a mild midrange bump, imparting a slight "cocked wah pedal" effect (aka "the Sabbath note" per Billy), which gives the tone extra punch and weight even with the heaviest distortion or fuzz.

Plus the dual coil Humcutter design means it's hum free! It's a versatile pickup that sounds great clean or distorted and allows the player's personality to shine through. And like all Railhammers, the extra clarity on the wound strings means they also work great with low tuned guitars.

Thin rails under the wound strings sense a narrow section of string, producing a tight, clear tone. Large poles under the plain strings sense a wide section of string, producing a fat, thick tone. This allows players to dial in a tight clear tone on the wound strings without the plain strings sounding thin or sterile. The result is improved clarity and tonal balance across all the strings.

Touch sensitivity, sustain and harmonic content are also enhanced by the extremely efficient magnetic structure, and the elimination of any moving parts. The strong magnetic field also prevents any dead spots when bending strings (including on the round pole side).

Other features include: universal spacing, German silver cover, brass baseplate, four-conductor wiring with independent ground (allows custom wiring such as phase, series/parallel, etc.) and height-tapered rails, which contribute to consistent volume across all the strings. Available in chrome or black.

For more information, visit railhammer.com.