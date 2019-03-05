Relish Guitars Unveils New Mary One Aluminum Core Model

Relish has unveiled the new Mary One, which, similar to its higher-priced Mary model, boasts a sandwich-style body construction and magnetic back lid that makes it possible to achieve “light-speed” pickup swapping, according to the company.

The crux of the Mary One is its three-layer body and aluminum core. The top and back are separated from the center with industrial rubber rings, allowing the aluminum center to vibrate freely. The back is attached to the center using industrial magnets for easy access to the electronics.

Features on the Mary One include custom-wound Relish Buckers XV pickups, a modern “C” shape maple neck, 10-inch bamboo fretboard and 24 medium jumbo nickel silver frets. There’s also a graphite nut, Gotoh SG 381 tuners and Emerson electronics

The guitar is available with different wood tops and pore fillings and in eight colors, along with an onboard Graph Tech Ghost piezo to blend in natural acoustic sound.

The Mary One is available in 18 styles at a price of $3,799.

