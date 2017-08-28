Reverend Guitars Announces Limited-EditionSuperRev

(Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

Like muscle cars of the Sixties and Seventies, the Reverend SuperRev sounds as powerful as it looks.

The single Railhammer Alnico Grande creates fat, thick and loud tone and an ebony fretboard is for high-speed playing. The Circle R brand on fire surrounded by “SuperRev” leads to a black drag strip down the center of the guitar. It comes in a trio of colors—’69 Orange, ’69 Lime and ’69 Yellow—all with matching headstocks.

The Checkerboard Flag logo on the back marks it as a special edition, which will only be available August 2017 through July 2018.

On all Reverend Guitars, there is a Boneite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control and a dual-action truss rod—all for maximum performance. You can’t be different if you’re playing what everyone else is.

For more information, visit reverendguitars.com.