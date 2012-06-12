Reverend Guitars Now Offering Manta Ray 290 in Flame Top

Reverend Guitars has announced that the Manta Ray 290 now comes in a Flame Maple top.

The new top comes in Tobacco Burst and Turquoise. Both colors highlight the maple’s contrasting shades. The full-sized semi-hollow maintains the same proprietary pickups, Korina body and Reverend hardware as the rest of the line.

From Reverend:

"Reverend Guitars gives you the best that vintage and modern guitars and basses have to off er: celebrated materials, select upgrades, and the next step in guitar design. We partner with original musicians, independent dealers, and like-minded companies. Reverend is for the innovators, the creators, and the independent thinkers."

Visit reverendguitars.com for more information.