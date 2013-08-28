Reverend Introduces Gilded Pete Anderson Signature Guitars

Reverend Guitars is offering two of its Pete Anderson Signature Models in Gold Metal Flake.

There are just 10 each of the Reverend Pete Anderson Signature Eastsider and the Reverend Pete Anderson PA-1 RT — and they are available only at Wildwood Guitars in Colorado.

The Pete Anderson Signature Eastsider-T is in homage to vintage guitars and offers a number of traditional features while l maintaining famed Reverend innovations. It has a chambered Korina body, a satin finish and a compound-radius maple fretboard. With a push-pull phase switch, custom alnico pickups, stainless steel saddles and a graphite nut, it adds up to the perfect old-meets-new guitar.

The Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 RT is loaded with Reverend’s own Revtron pickups for extra midrange punch and twang on the PA-1 platform — a large, maple hollow-body with Reverend’s proprietary Uni-Brace system. The unique structure controls the feedback that you would normally expect in similar guitars, while adding sustain.

The model also has a three-piece Korina neck, a 15th-fret neck and body joint for better access to the higher points on the neck, “R” embossed knobs and an “R” logo pickguard. The exclusive Reverend Bass Contour, a variable bass roll-off that adjusts the pickup voicing, is featured on this model as well. All PA-1s come with a Bigsby B70.

“It’s influenced by the classics," says Reverend Guitars founder Joe Naylor. "The look is very important — you wear it — but it’s also a musician’s tool, and everything has to work. Everything continues to evolve for Reverend, and that’s part of our philosophy. The last Reverend is the best Reverend.”

For more information, visit wildwoodguitars.com or reverendguitars.com.