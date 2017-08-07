Review: Martin Guitar D-15M Streetmaster and 000-15M Streetmaster

(Image credit: Martin Guitar)

Made for working musicians, Martin Guitar introduces two new models in their solid mahogany 15 Series line with the D-15M StreetMaster and 000-15M StreetMaster.

The StreetMaster models are built to the same specifications as the 000-15M and D-15M models but Martin adds a beautifully distressed satin finish. The StreetMaster has the look and feel of a well-worn instrument with a lifetime warranty and Martin’s superb playability. The 15 Series StreetMaster models come with a gig bag.

LIST PRICE $1,799, martinguitar.com