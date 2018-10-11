Rivera Announces 50th Anniversary RockCrusher Power Attenuator

Rivera Amplification has announced the 50th Golden Anniversary RockCrusher Power Attenuator.

The golden RockCrusher, unveiled as a celebration of the 50 years that Paul Rivera has been modifying amps in his shop in New York City, can be used between an amp and speaker cab, or used in place of a speaker cab as a load box.

The RockCrusher features edge and warm switches, plus attenuation, studio level and line-out level knobs.

For more on the RockCrusher, which is available now, head on over to rivera.com.