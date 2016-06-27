Roland Announces Robben Ford Blues Cube Tone Capsule

Roland has announced it will introduce the new Robben Ford Tone Capsule for its Blues Cube amp series at Summer NAMM 2016 in Nashville.

From the company:

The new Robben Ford Tone Capsule brings the signature tone of the noted blues and jazz fusion guitarist to the Roland Blues Cube amplifier series. This user-installable Tone Capsule changes the sound and response characteristics of the original Blues Cube amps, authentically reproducing the bold, creamy blues lead tone and strong presence of Robben Ford’s famous sound.

Widely regarded as one of the top guitarists of all time, Robben Ford is well known for both his longtime solo career and collaborations with some of the biggest names in blues, jazz and rock. Throughout most of his career, he has used a prized, custom-made tube amplifier to achieve his distinctive and appealing guitar tones. Robben worked directly with Roland engineers on this new Tone Capsule, fine-tuning the responsive, bluesy crunch and bold, cutting clean sound to his personal specifications. When the project was completed, the guitarist stated that he was “fully satisfied” with the results.

The popular Blues Cube amplifier series features Roland’s innovative Tube Logic approach, which fully captures the highly musical sound and inspiring feel of classic tube guitar amps. In developing the Blues Cube, Roland engineers integrated the ability to instantly change the amplifier’s voicing via a Tone Capsule socket on the chassis.

The Robben Ford Blues Cube Tone Capsule is compatible with the Blues Cube Artist, Artist212, Stage and Tour amplifiers.

To learn more about the Robben Ford Blues Cube Tone Capsule, visit RolandUS.com.