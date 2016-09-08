Roland Broadcasts 24-Hour Gear Festival Friday, September 9

(Image credit: Roland)

Friday, September 9, 2016,Roland will host a first-of-its-kind 24-hour streaming online-musical instruments festival titled “The Future. Redefined.”

More than 30 new products will debut during the streaming-video broadcasts from VIP events in eight major cities around the world. Artists performing during the festival will be autographing a variety of Roland gear benefiting MusiCares, the non-profit organization established by the Recording Academy to help music people in times of hardship.

Throughout the whole festival—also hashtagged as #909day—Roland will introduce new Boss guitar-related products, synthesizers, digital pianos, electronic drums, DJ equipment, accessories and a new genre of musical instrument never offered before by Roland.

Musicians and music fans are invited to watch this unique event, which will feature product unveilings, exclusive artist performances and more. The encore presentation will be a VIP broadcast from a private VIP event held at Six01 Studio in Los Angeles, featuring performances by Echosmith, Saint Motel, an all-star band and more—as well as product demonstrations from such artists as Judith Hill, the Beat Junkies and others. Many of the products debuting during the 24-hour festival will be showcased during this broadcast, and an encore DJ performance will close out the festivities.

“‘The Future. Redefined.’ represents Roland's quest to inspire musicians to unleash their creativity," says Jay Wanamaker, Roland Corporation U.S. president and CEO. "When musicians are looking to expand their ideas, they can always count on the Roland family of brands for solutions. We are also honored to make Roland's association with MusiCares a key element of this festival, and to be partnering with Kerry Brown and the visionaries at Six01 Studio [an event and rehearsal space, gallery space and photo studio, as well as the headquarters for Six01, an artist collective and think tank].”

For more information about Roland's "The Future. Redefined.," head here.

WATCH IT BELOW!

