Roland Debuts Micro CUBE GX Guitar Amplifier

Roland has announced the Micro Cube GX Guitar Amplifier, a miniature powerhouse that sets a new performance standard in ultra-compact, battery-powered amplification.

As the replacement for Roland’s hugely successful MICRO CUBE, the MICRO CUBE GX improves on its legendary predecessor in every way, adding a MEMORY function, new amp and effects types, a chromatic tuner, and more. i-CUBE LINK opens new opportunities for practice and mobile recording, providing a convenient built-in interface for Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

A top-seller worldwide for nearly 10 years running, the acclaimed MICRO CUBE holds the mantle as the most popular battery-powered amp of all time. The MICRO CUBE GX is a worthy successor, retaining the original’s tiny size and huge sound while adding many great features and improvements.

Filled with eight of Roland’s renowned COSM amps, the MICRO CUBE GX provides a wide range of versatile tones, from the crystal-clear JC CLEAN to the new EXTREME for crushing, in-your-face metal riffs. Five different EFX types include a new HEAVY OCTAVE effect that works great for adding unique, ultra-low power to distorted tones.

The independent DELAY/REVERB processor features a newly added spring reverb option for authentic surf and roots-rock sounds. A new MEMORY function turns the MICRO CUBE GX into a dual-channel amp, allowing users to store and recall their favorite amp and effects settings.

With up to 25 hours of playing time using six NiMH AA-size batteries, players can enjoy uninterrupted fun with the MICRO CUBE GX while jamming at home, the beach, camping trips, and parties. Increased power output delivers even better performance, and a chromatic tuner is built in, eliminating the need to carry an external tuner.

The MICRO CUBE GX features Roland’s innovative i-CUBE LINK interface for simple and convenient connectivity with Apple’s iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Two-way communication with iOS devices is provided via the included cable, allowing players to jam with music tracks and send studio-quality COSM guitar tones direct to their favorite music recording apps. The versatile i-CUBE LINK jack can also be used as a simple stereo input, letting users plug in nearly any music player or audio device and play it through the amp.

Available for free from the App Store, the companion CUBE JAM app turns an iOS device into a fun command center for jamming, recording, and learning. Users can play along with commercial songs through the MICRO CUBE GX, and record their performance back into CUBE JAM with their favorite COSM amp tones. The app also includes powerful tools for music practice, including independent speed and pitch adjustment of audio playback, Center Cancel, and more.

For more information, visit RolandConnect.com.