Seymour Duncan Releases Saturday Night Special Humbucker Demo Video

Here’s a brand new video featuring Seymour Duncan’s Saturday Night Special humbuckers.

Using Alnico 4 magnets for an authentic tone straight from the ’70s, the Saturday Night Special humbuckers are voiced to be a little hotter and fatter in the bridge position, and a little clearer and less “wooly” in the neck.

The humbuckers are more aggressive than ‘50s-style models, but without the compression of most high gain pickups. The Saturday Night Specials bridge the output level gap between vintage ‘50s and modern humbuckers, making them perfect for replicating those legendary ’70s arena rock tones.

Check out the clip below, and to find out more, visit seymourduncan.com.